JANESVILLE — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville is partnering with local church congregations to celebrate National Day of Prayer in a unique way on May 7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, a special “drive-up” prayer ceremony and vehicle parade will be take place. These options will be offered in lieu of the public gathering traditionally held at Courthouse Park.
Community members interested in participating are encouraged to stop by the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave., at noon. A special prayer service will be conducted without participants needing to leave the comfort of their vehicles.
Following the ceremony, a vehicle parade will show support at the SSM Health Janesville Campus, 3400 E. Racine St. The group will travel in a loop around the hospital, with lights on, at 1:30 p.m.
Prayers will be recited for those who are struggling, and special reflections also will be offered for health care workers and patients at area hospitals. All are welcome to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.