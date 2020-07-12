JANESVILLE—The caregivers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville haven’t seen the smiling faces of their dedicated volunteers since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To let the volunteers know how appreciated their work is, and how missed they are, special meals were created by the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services team on Friday. Members of the hospital administration team then delivered the meals to volunteers’ doorsteps.
Volunteers come from all over the Stateline Area, including Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Orfordville and Milton, to name a few. It is hoped that volunteers can return to the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville very soon.
“While it’s unfortunate that we cannot physically come together to celebrate the time and talents that our volunteers have shared with the staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville over the past year, we still wanted to celebrate,” said St. Mary’s Foundation—Janesville Director Dona Hohensee of the lunch deliveries. “We are so happy to provide them with this meal as a small token of our appreciation for their compassion, spirit and dedication to our mission to provide exceptional health care services that reveal the healing presence of God.”
The volunteers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville help with many tasks throughout the year, including greeting patients, helping in the gift shop and beautifying the hospital’s Healing Garden. Anyone interested in learning more should contact Hohensee at 608-373-8015 or email dona.hohensee@ssmhealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.