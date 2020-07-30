JANESVILLE—Most people think that Salvador “Sal” Perce is somewhere in his 70s.
Few would believe that the beloved SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville volunteer is 100 years old. He marked the major milestone on July 27 at his Janesville home.
Typically, a celebration would take place at the hospital, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, caregivers took the “show on the road” with a surprise event. The administration team coordinated with Perce’s family to show up at his doorstep with a cake, card and gifts. They sang “Happy Birthday” from his driveway, masked and socially-distanced, to make his day special despite the pandemic.
“Sal has volunteered nearly 1,500 hours of his time to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville,” said Executive Director Dona Hohensee. “He’s a blessing.”
Perce started to volunteer at the hospital in 2013 and has enjoyed being there ever since. He assists in the main entry area by directing patients in the right direction for their appointments, helping with wheelchairs and tidying up.