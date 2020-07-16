JANESVILLE —SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville has been named to Fortune/IBM Watson Health’s 2020 "100 Top Hospitals" rankings in the “Small Community Hospital” category.
In all, there were 3,134 short-term, acute care and nonfederal hospital facilities evaluated across the nation as candidates for the honor.
"This award is testament to the fact that our SSM Health caregivers truly live our mission of providing exceptional health care services that reveal the healing presence of God each and every day,” said SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Kathleen Glenn. “We are blessed with a wonderful, caring team that always focuses on safety and putting our patients first.”
