JANESVILLE —The COVID-19 pandemic has altered everyone’s lives in one way or another. Changes in employment status, navigating how to work from home, starting with homeschooling, cancelling long-planned vacations and being socially distanced has been difficult for many.
While some individuals may have their “go to” activities to overcome these new and significant stressors, others may be struggling with some not-so-wonderful changes in their own behavior: like overeating or making unusually poor food choices.
Dean Medical Group—Janesville East Family Medicine provider Dr. Danielle Mitchell says that there’s no reason for people to fret if they’ve gained some weight during this time. Just as the pounds come on, they too can be lost with some thoughtful decision making.
“I’m very candid about the fact that I am someone who was classified as obese and lost over 100 pounds through nutrition and exercise—I understand that whenever our pants start to fit tighter, it can affect the way we feel about ourselves,” she said. “I want people to not be so hard on themselves, and to start making positive changes by taking small steps.”
So, how can someone get started?
“First, accept the weight gain has happened and affirm that you still love yourself,” Mitchell said.
People don’t need to make themselves feel guilty about gaining weight, she added. Rather, people need to regain motivation to get on track and to see that just as it takes time to put weight on, it will also take time for it to come off.
Mitchell said that the importance of sleep also can’t be forgotten.
“Try to get 8-9 hours of sleep each night: you will be amazed what other improvements you can make when you feel well- rested,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell also offers additional insight into the “why” behind weight gain during stressful times in this extended interview:
Q. What is the relationship between stress and overeating—why are so many of us dealing with extra weight now?
A. Stress and overeating have a relationship. Simply put, we have pleasure centers in our brain, and certain foods (like sweets, salt, or fat) can bring out that pleasure response more than others. Our brain sends a signal that says, “oh, more of that, please,” and we like to indulge. When we’re stressed, our body sends out a negative response. We don’t like the way we feel. Eating can help mitigate that bad feeling by bringing us pleasure, but it can also have ramifications like weight gain. We can almost get into a food-addiction cycle as the brain tries to deal with the stress.
Q. How can a person deal with stress and start the process of getting back in the right eating pattern?
A. First, acknowledge that you’re feeling stressed and know that overeating has become a reflex to deal with it. Then start to think about strategies to help overcome it—maybe take a walk when you feel stressed or go hop on a bicycle for a short ride.
Q. What can someone who is short on time do to help with stress?
A. I’m a big fan of little meditation sessions. There are some great phone apps that can help people take 30 seconds to find an inner space where they feel a sense of peace and comfort.
Q. What if a person really is struggling and can’t stop the snacking?
A. If you can’t completely stop the behavior—really be aware of the healthy options that can help break an unhealthy pattern. That could mean keeping something healthy nearby as a go-to food. A snack like grapes can be a perfect choice.
Q. So, how much of weight loss is what we eat versus exercising?
A. I believe that being healthy is 80% about nutrition and 20% about exercise. You cannot outrun a fork. There are so many myths about food and exercise. Physical activity is a part of our well-being, but nutrition is a foundation to work on. The American diet is full of processed foods. Take a look at what you eat on a regular basis and think about how much of what you eat comes from sugar, flour, dairy, alcohol and fast food. Making small, positive choices can have a lasting effect.
