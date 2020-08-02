ROCKFORD —After a national search that took place over the last several weeks, the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Howard J. Spearman as the college’s eighth president.
Spearman returns to RVC where he previously worked in several leadership roles from 2011-2019. Most recently, he served as the vice president of student affairs and chief student services officer for Madison College in Madison. He has also held roles in higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
“Dr. Spearman is a proven leader who, throughout the search process, impressed all members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees with his passion for RVC and the community we serve,” said RVC Trustee Bob Trojan. “We are confident that Dr. Spearman is the person to lead the college in exciting and innovative new directions for years to come.”
“I’m thankful the board has put their trust in me,” said Spearman. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It’s an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”