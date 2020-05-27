SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd., has announced that it will open its book drop 24/7 for returning books and magazines on June 1. DVDs and CDs will be able to be returned only in a special container available by the book drop from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday. The staff will not accept in-person returns. Due dates have been extended until June 26 for all items due since March 13. Due to the quarantine period of returns, items may remain on your account for a week or more after being returned.
Curbside pickup service by appointment will begin on June 8. Patrons may request items by emailing library@southbeloitlibrary.com or by calling 815-389-2495. Only items from South Beloit will be available at this time. Patrons will be limited to a maximum of 10 books/magazines and five DVDs per week per household. Staff will respond to requests by the next business day and will notify patrons when items are available to arrange a pick-up time. Pickup times are available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Patrons are asked to remain in their car while staff place the requested items in the vehicle’s trunk. During periods of dangerous weather or unsafe conditions, curbside pickup service may be halted.
Donations of books or other items are not being accepted. Public access to computers, copying, scanning, and faxing services are not available currently.
June 15 begins signup for the summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story.” Reporting of minutes read and distribution of weekly prizes for children will be handled in conjunction with curbside pickup. There will also be available themed take-and-make crafts for children upon request. Challenges and other programming will be virtual and will be found on the library’s Facebook page.
Adults and teens will also be able to start recording books read and audiobooks listened to since June 15 during curbside pickup. Adults and teens will earn one ticket for each title read. The library purchased gift certificates from local businesses that will be used for the Adult and teen summer reading program.
South Beloit Public Library has had its doors closed since March 16 and has remained closed in accordance with the Governor’s executive orders. During the ensuing weeks, the library continued to provide online resources, answered reference questions via phone/email and issued temporary library cards enabling patrons to access the library’s digital resources of books, audiobooks, and music. The library’s Wi-Fi service also continued to be available from the parking lot.
Library staff have been working from home, researching and learning how to provide library services virtually, participated in continuing education opportunities and found new ways to reach out and connect with patrons and families in the community.
