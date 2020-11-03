ROCKFORD—The public is invited to bring their old jack-o’-lanterns to the Discovery Center, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday for the museum’s annual Smashing Pumpkins event.
Newton’s laws of motion will take on new perspective as jack-o’-lanterns turn into exciting science. Guests can choose from the “Mighty Mallet,” “Smash-a-tine” or crowd favorite giant catapult. Staff will also demonstrate what happens to pumpkins when liquid nitrogen is added. At the end, pumpkin pieces are collected and fed to local livestock.
Advance registration is required. Masks are required for indoor and outside activities. Admission for indoor + outdoor activities is $9 per person. Admission for outdoor activities only is $3 per person. Museum members and children ages 1 and younger are free. Register online at http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/reservations#Reserve.