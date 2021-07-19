ROCKFORD—Music Academy students will perform with the Summer Festival Orchestra at 7 p.m. July 27, in the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell.
In addition to Music Academy students, the Summer Festival Orchestra includes students from Rock Valley College and Community Orchestra members. Michael Beert directs.
The Rockford Public Library is collaborating in this event and will park the “mobile library” at the top of the hill by the shelter from 6 to 7 p.m. A story time will be available as well as children’s books about music.
The collaboration is funded by the Community Grants Program with support from the Glenn E. Thiel Memorial Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The concert, part of the Rockford Park District’s Music in the Park series, will feature guest baritone and narrator Nick Janitsky of the Chicago Lyric Opera and Aria Beert, soprano and alum of The Music Academy.
For more information www.musicacademyinrockford.com or 815-986-0037.