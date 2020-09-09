Did you know that Wisconsin has the highest death rate due to falls for older adults of any state in the country? Here are some more startling statistics:
• Every 11 seconds an older adult somewhere in the U.S. is admitted to an Emergency Department for a fall. Every 19 minutes an older adult dies from injuries from a fall.
• In Wisconsin, 40% of people who enter nursing homes had a fall in the 30 days prior to admission.
• Falls cost Wisconsin over $1 billion each year.
There is good news though: falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented. The CDC, the National Council on Aging, the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging and Rock County Council on Aging encourage you to take control of your health by following these steps to prevent a fall:
1. Engage in balance and strength exercises that are proven to reduce falls. Talk to a physical therapist for recommendations.
2. Talk to your health care provider. Ask for an assessment of your risk of falling. And share your history of recent falls.
3. Regularly review your medications with your pharmacist and your doctor. Make sure side effects aren’t increasing your risk of falling and take medications only as prescribed.
4. Get your vision and hearing checked annually and update your eyeglasses. People with untreated vision or hearing losses are more than three times as likely to fall.
5. Keep your home safe. Remove tripping hazards, increase lighting, make stairs safe and install grab bars.
6. Talk to your family members. Enlist their support in taking simple steps to stay safe. It takes all of us to help keep older adults safe.
We’re very lucky in Wisconsin to have a proven falls prevention workshop available in almost all Wisconsin counties and tribes that address all of these factors. It’s called Stepping On and has been proven to reduce older adult falls by over 30%. This is a 7-week workshop that meets once a week for two hours each week. You will learn balance and strength exercises and hear from four guest experts: a physical therapist, pharmacist, vision expert and community mobility specialist. Participants learn how to identify their own falls risk and make changes in their behavior and environment to address the risk.
Interested in “Stepping ON”? Call Rock County Council on Aging at 608-757-5309 or visit the website: www.co.rock.wi.us/aging (click on classes & workshops) to be put on the interest list so that when we’re able to resume workshops, we can contact you, and go to our Facebook page www.facebook.com/rockcountyCOA for resources, handouts and videos on fall prevention.
–– Submitted by the Rock County Council on Aging.