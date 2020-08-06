JANESVILLE—Rock County Council on Aging still has a limited number of senior farmers’ market vouchers available for qualifying households.
The vouchers, valued at $25, are issued to eligible seniors so that they may obtain fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once in 2020.
To be eligible, persons must be a Rock County resident; age 60 or older (or a Native American age 55 or older); and monthly household income must not be greater than $1,968 for a household of one or not greater than $2,658 for a household of two.
Eligible persons should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.
An authorized representative (proxy) may be designated to apply for certification, if needed. In proxy situations, the Council on Aging must obtain a signed form from the eligible senior, designating another individual as his/her authorized representative. If a proxy form is needed, please inform staff.