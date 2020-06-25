JANESVILLE— Rock County Council on Aging still has a limited number of Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers available for qualifying Rock County households. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides vouchers valued at $25 to eligible seniors so that they may obtain fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from participating vendors at Farmers’ Markets. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once in 2020.
To be eligible, persons must be a Rock County resident; age 60 or older (or Native Americans age 55 or older); and must have a monthly household income which is not greater than $1,968 for a one person household; or not greater than $2,658 for a two person household.
Due to the pandemic, applications will be done primarily by phone; vouchers will be mailed. Eligible persons should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.
An authorized representative (or proxy) may be designated to apply for certification. The Council on Aging must obtain a signed form from the eligible senior designating another individual as his/her authorized representative. If a proxy authorization form is needed, please leave that information on the voicemail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.