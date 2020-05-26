JANESVILLE— Rock County Council on Aging is offering Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers to qualifying households in Rock County. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides vouchers valued at $25 to eligible seniors so that they may obtain fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating vendors at farmers’ markets. Each eligible household may receive vouchers only once in 2020.
The Council on Aging has a limited number of vouchers, which are available on a first call, first served basis. To be eligible, persons must be a Rock County resident, age 60 or older (or Native Americans age 55 or older); and must have a monthly household income which is not greater than $1,968 for a one person household or not greater than $2,658 for a two person household.
Due to COVID-19, in-person distributions will not be held this year. Applications will be done primarily by phone. The vouchers will be mailed. Eligible persons should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.
An authorized representative (or proxy) may be designated to apply for certification. The Council on Aging must obtain a signed form from the eligible senior designating another individual as his/her authorized representative. If a proxy authorization form is needed, please leave that information on the voicemail.
