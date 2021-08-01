JANESVILLE—The 2021 Rock County Senior Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Holiday Inn And Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place.

Vendor spots are now available. For pricing and registration information, email Teena Monk Gerber at teena.monk.gerber@co.rock.wi.us or call her 608-758-8455.

