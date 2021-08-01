hot Senior Fair set for Sept. 10 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 1, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—The 2021 Rock County Senior Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Holiday Inn And Convention Center, 3100 Wellington Place.Vendor spots are now available. For pricing and registration information, email Teena Monk Gerber at teena.monk.gerber@co.rock.wi.us or call her 608-758-8455. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Senior Fair Holiday Inn Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 'Beloit is the place to be': Matthews family gearing up to open fourth local business in under a year Beloit man sentenced in intoxicated driving crash that killed teen Jacobs resigns from Beloit School Board June 7 shooting suspects enter not guilty pleas Rising Queens launch new programming to help the community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime