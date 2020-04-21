The new normal. Social distancing. Standing at least six feet apart. Wearing face masks. Stay at home orders. Curbside pick-up from restaurants. Virtual holidays, virtual work meetings, and even virtual weddings. Essential workers. E-learning. The slow rollout of reopening the country. Actually, none of this seems normal to me, and yet, humans are incredibly adaptive, and smart, and resilient, and we will get through this.
One thing that has become clear to me over the last month or so is that we all have different ways of maintaining our sanity during this global pandemic. Some of us are going on longer walks and more often. My dog Tucker almost runs and hides when he sees the leash come out for the fourth time in one day. Some of us are meditating, listening to podcasts, or binge-watching The Tiger King. Others are relaxing on the deck in the sunshine and enjoying an adult beverage after a long day of painting a kitchen, that to be quite honest, took way longer to do than I thought it would take. Hopefully, most of us are also doing some reading as well.
If your normal includes reading (and it should!), here are some good-for-your-mental-health titles and some comforting titles that are available on different electronic platforms or as an actual hold-it-in-your-hands book. Curbside pick-up will be available soon—visit the Library’s Facebook page or www.beloitlibrary.org for more details.
“First We Make the Beast Beautiful” by Sarah Wilson. Practical and poetic, wise and funny, “First, We Make the Beast Beautiful” is a small book with a big heart. It will encourage the myriad souls who dance with this condition (anxiety) to embrace it as a part of who they are, and to explore the possibilities it offers for a richer, fuller life. (Book Description). Available on hoopla and OverDrive/Libby.
“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amos Towles. Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters, and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose. (Book Description). Available on hoopla, OverDrive/Libby, and at the library.
“I Miss You When I Blink” by Mary Laura Philpott. Like a pep talk from a sister, (this book) is the funny, poignant, and deeply affecting book you’ll want to share with all your friends, as you learn what Philpott has figured out along the way: that multiple things can be true of us at once—and that sometimes doing things wrong is the way to do life right. (Book Description). Available on OverDrive/Libby.
“River of Teeth” by Sarah Gailey. In the early 20th Century, the United States government concocted a plan to import hippopotamuses into the marshlands of Louisiana to be bred and slaughtered as an alternative meat source. This is true. Other true things about hippos: they are savage, they are fast, and their jaws can snap a man in two. This was a terrible plan. (Book Description). Available on hoopla and OverDrive/Libby.
“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. … is the story of a mischievous young boy who grows into a restless young man as he struggles to find himself in a world where he was never supposed to exist. (Book Description). Available on OverDrive/Libby and at the library.
–– Jeni Schomber is Head of Library Services at Beloit Public Library.
