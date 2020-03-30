ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced recently that the company is donating $500,000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, to support those who are experiencing hardship due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The company also announced an additional $105,000 donation to support COVID-19 relief and response in other areas outside of the St. Louis region where the grocer serves customers. Those funds will be split among several United Way agencies in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
“When businesses and nonprofits work together, we can make a difference in bridging the gap for many of those who are in the midst of uncertainty due to the rippling impacts of COVID-19,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck.
