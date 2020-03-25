BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation (SCF) has announced a request for the following grant proposals. Applications must be submitted online at www.statelinecf.org.
• Rock County teachers or leaders may apply for JoLyn Beeman Memorial Children’s Fund grants. Applications should provide ways to enrich Rock County children’s lives in the fields of education, recreation, sports and the arts. The application period is from March 2 - 31.
• Clinton not-for-profit organizations or schools may apply for Clinton Community Fund grants. Applications may be for a program benefiting the Clinton community. The application period is from March 2 - 31.
• Individuals who are in need of support to help repair damage they’ve endured due to abuse or neglect may apply for the Katherine Ann Swain Endowment for Adult Survivors of Abuse and Neglect. Applications are currently being accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.