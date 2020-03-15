JANESVILLE —The Salvation Army Rock County is hosting a benefit luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on April 29 at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road, Janesville.
The benefit will highlight the work of The Salvation Army such as the food pantry, Community Lunch and Pathway of Hope in Beloit and Janesville, and the transitional living program based in Janesville. Attendees will hear first-hand how The Salvation Army has helped those in the area.
The fundraiser will feature music and a catered lunch.Guest speaker will be former NFL football player, Ray McElroy. McElroy is a minister and founder of A Ray of Hope on Earth, a non-profit organization that focuses on empowering youth, changing lives and making a difference in young men's lives.
The event costs $40. Reservations are being accepted through April 8 by calling 608-757-8300 or email patrice.gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.
