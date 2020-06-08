JANESVILLE — The Salvation Army Auxiliary of Rock County invites the public to its 26th Annual Fabric and Craft Sale. The sale will be held from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. It will be at the former Joann Fabrics store at 1335 Creston Park Drive, Janesville.
A large selection of fabric, yarns, patterns, thread, lace, buttons, notions, sewing machines, scrapbook supplies, craft kits, baskets, seasonal decorations and much more will be available for sale.
Proceeds will be used to help support both the Beloit and Janesville Salvation Army programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.