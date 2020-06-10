RSVP/Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County, has collaborated with Mobility Management of Rock County/COA, to take over the Emergency CV-19 Pantry Delivery Program beginning June 11.
Previously idle Rock County vehicles were delivering the pantry items but are no longer available to participate in the program as they have now transitioned back to transporting people. In response, RSVP offered to bring the Emergency CV-19 Pantry Delivery Program into their organization. The program will now utilize the RSVP volunteer driver program to deliver the pantry items.
The Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program is an emergency program to deliver packaged food at no cost from Rock County food pantries, directly to the homes of eligible individuals unable to travel to the pantries due to COVID-19. Rock County residents who are over age 55, a person with a disability or who are transportation disadvantaged are eligible.
For delivery request call the pantry in your community directly at least two days in advance.
• Beloit - Caritas, 608-362-4403.
• Clinton - Clinton Food Pantry, 608-676-4994.
• Janesville - ECHO, Inc., 608-754-5333
• Orfordville - C.U.P. Orfordville Lutheran Church., 608-921-2702
For general information call Patty Hansberry of RSVP at 608-362-9593.
