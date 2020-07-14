Community Care Corps has announced that Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County (RSVP) was one of 23 grant recipients chosen nationwide as part of a new program to help older adults, persons with disabilities and family caregivers.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County’s model volunteer program will offer transportation services to assist older adults who have lost the ability to drive themselves and reduce their sense of social isolation. Its assisted transportation program will use volunteers to drive and assist older adults with errands and appointments.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program's smart display program will use volunteers to set up internet and video and voice enabled smart devices in older adults’ homes, provide training on using the devices and coordinate virtual social gathering to enable seniors with disabilities to connect with other isolated older adults.
Community Care Corps is a partnership of four national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Altarum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.