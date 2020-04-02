ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District (RPD) has extended the suspension of all facilities, programs, events, and rentals following the announcement made by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to extend the Executive Order requiring all Illinoisans to stay at home (with limited exceptions) through April 30, 2020.
The Rockford Park District wants people to “play it safe in the parks” and urges everyone to avoid gathering at tennis courts, basketball courts and all sports fields. Recently, area youth have been congregating in parks for basketball games and soccer matches. Rockford Park District Police have been busy making rounds to a variety of parks to disperse the large groups. These contact sports usually mean more than 10 people are gathered and sports equipment is being shared. As a result, the District will begin removing basketball rims from parks in order to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Rockford Park District parks, paths, trails and dog parks will remain open at this time. Walking, hiking and running keep you moving and allow for plenty of social distancing.
