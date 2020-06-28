SHARON — The 2020 Roun'da Manure Bicycle Tour will be held on Aug. 15. in Sharon, Wis. Four different routes and four different rest stops will be offered. At the conclusion of the ride, riders can enjoy a home cooked pig roast lunch while listening to local music. Riders can register online, by mail, or on the day of the event.
Registration can be made online at https://roundamanurebicycletour.com/ or 6:30 a.m. the day of the event. For more information, email roundamanuretour@gmail.com.
