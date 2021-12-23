Mark Dziewior, an art teacher at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater at Rock County, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month for December.
Dziewior has been an educator for 27 years and he has been at UW-Whitewater at Rock County for 11 years. He teaches freshman and sophomore classes in art.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in fine art with emphasis on painting in 2005 from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. He went on to earn a masters degree with emphasis on drawing and painting from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 2007 and a masters of fine art degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee with emphasis in drawing and painting in 2008.
He has displayed his art work at several exhibits including the Madison Art Fair on the Square, and the Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Maryland.
He has served on the board of directors for the Fort Atkinson Arts Council, serving as vice president for three terms. He has served as a judge for the Mary Hoard Art Show in Fort Atkinson.
Art education runs in the family for Dziewior.
“I have an older brother who was an art teacher for 35 years. He was my first art teacher and actually my high school art teacher,” he said.
He said when he graduated high school, becoming and art teacher was the furthest thing from his mind. But after graduating from Madison Area Technical College in the commercial art program, some faculty members asked if he would come back in a few years to teach at the college.
After two years, he did return to teach a basic media class at the college and found he enjoyed the experience.
He tries to inspire students through his experience in art and education.
“My teaching philosophy is to create a thought-provoking, creative environment where students are inspired and motivated to achieve their maximum potential,” Dziewior said. “Drawing is the foundation of my work regardless of the media. I have taught several courses including basic drawing, figure drawing/painting, sculpture design fundamentals as well as others and incorporated these skills in every course that I have taught. I encourage my students to play an active role in group critiques. I feel it is important for artists to be able to articulate their thoughts and develop a vocabulary pertinent to their field of study.”