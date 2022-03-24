Kathy Buchanan, an art teacher for grades 4K to Grade 3 at Gaston Elementary School in Beloit, has been named Beloit Rotary Teacher of the Month for Febrary.
Buchanan has taught in the School District of Beloit for 22 years and has been at Gaston School for 16 years.
She earned a degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and she earned a masters degree in special education.
She is the chair of the art department. She has taken part in art shows in the community and she has a leader of professional learning communities and professional development in the school district.
Buchanan says it is the children who keep her motivated and happy to come to her job each day.
“I love kids and making art with them,” she said. “I like helping kids see the world in different ways. I love seeing the kids discover a new way of creating and thinking.”
She believes art is a wonderful way to inspire young learners.
“Everyone can express themself through art. Helping kids feel successful through the creations they make is my mission,” she said. “I try to build confidence, tolerance, dexterity, problem solving skills and much more through my art program. The art we create and learn about needs to be relevant to their life. Relevance helps students communicate their inner voice visually.”