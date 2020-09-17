The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Kim Gamble its Teacher of the Month for August.
Gamble teaches 9-12 grade physical education and health at Beloit Memorial High School. She has worked for the district for 12 years. She received a Bachelor of Science in physical education, health education and adapted physical education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in May 2007 and a Master of Education—Curriculum & Instruction from National Lewis University in May 2012.
Gamble has served as department chair of the physical education and health department and is head girls volleyball coach. She is a member of the Think Tank—Literacy Committee, Wisconsin Health and Physical Education (WHPE), Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE).
Gamble has attended many conventions/conferences in physical education, health, coaching, and safe and healthy schools. She has participated in trainings and committees that increase support for LGTBQ+ students and has organized human growth and development curriculum trainings for K-12 staff in the district and been a member of the HGD committee and curricular team. She was asked to present at a national convention in New Orleans with a colleague where they hosted sessions on outdoor adventure education. She also presented sessions at multiple WHPE conventions.
Gamble has organized and coached youth volleyball camps and clinics, and been a volunteer at the “Good to Great: Activate” Festival. With Shawn Fredricks, she co-wrote the Carol M. White PEP Grant which awarded the School District of Beloit over $700,000 to improve and increase physical education programming in the district.
Gamble chose to major in physical education and health when she was 18 years old because she enjoyed the health, PE, biology and anatomy classes she took in high school. As she started her career as a teacher, she realized that in the process of teaching students about healthy lifestyles, the profession gave her the ability to build positive relationships with young people. She continues to teach because she enjoys helping students meet their personal goals in all aspects of health and wellness, and truly values the personal connections she makes with students every day.
As a physical education and health teacher, Gamble works to create a positive and inclusive learning environment where all students feel valued and are engaged in learning. In her classes, she strives to develop physically literate individuals who have the knowledge, skills and confidence to enjoy a lifetime of healthy physical activity. While in her health classes, she engages students in learning the skills they need to live healthy lives, by providing interactive activities where students can create goals, communicate and connect health content to their lives.