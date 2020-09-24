The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Charles Smith its Teacher of the Month for October.
Smith has been an educator for 21 years. The last five years, he has taught geography, history and AVID for the Beloit School District at Cunningham Intermediate School.
Smith received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1997, and his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, also at Whitewater, in 2010. He took AVID advisor training in 2018 and 2019.
In the community, Smith was the Rock Volleyball Club director from 1999-2019, and a Milton youth basketball and baseball coach.
Smith chose teaching as a profession due to the great teachers and coaches who inspired him to make a difference. He believes that all students are unique individuals who can contribute in the classroom. His goal is to have his students leave class more informed than when they walked in the door.
Smith builds strong bonds with his pupils and always has extra students in his room during lunch to do work for other classes or just talk. He takes time to really get to know them and challenges each student to make gains throughout the school year.
Working with the 7th and 8th grade, Smith strives to make sure they are prepared for high school and have every opportunity for development and understanding, not only in his subject area but as growing adolescents.