BELOIT—Courtney Fassel, a TechEd teacher in Turner School District, has been named the Beloit Rotary Club’s Teacher of the Month.
Fassel has been an educator for eight years. She has been teaching TechEd in grades 6 through 12 at Turner Middle School and Turner High School.
She received an associates degree in engineering and design technology from Herzing University in Madison in 2004. She earned a bachelor of science degree in technology management from Herzing University in 2006. She earned a bachelor of science degree in technology education from the University of Wisconsin—Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin in 2012.
She has served as cheerleading coach, high school prom coordinator and advisor, middle school yearbook advisor, middle school student council advisor and she is a member of the Wisconsin Technology Education Association.
She has been an active fundraiser for community charities including Caritas, Pennies for Patients, the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Critter Skitter Video Production.
She got into teaching after she suffered a personal loss.
“I was a single mother and working in mechanical engineering when my best friend died in a car accident,” she said. “At that moment I realized that something was missing in my life, so I pursued a degree as a Technology Educator. My “why” for teaching is to aid students in discovering their full potential and so they know they are not alone and to remind them how strong they truly are no matter what obstacles they must overcome.”
Her method of teaching is centered on recognizing students as individuals.
“My philosophy is that all students are unique individuals that are able to reach their full potential if given the resources and environment to thrive in. Education must stimulate learning and students will thrive in an environment where they feel safe to share their ideas and take risks,” she said.
Fassel said she provides a warm and safe classroom where every student has the opportunity to explore and practice skills. She believes her role as an educator is to act as a guide or facilitator for students.