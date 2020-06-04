The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Gregory A. Phillips its Teacher of the Month for May.
Phillips teaches Electrical Construction, Mechatronics, Industrial Apprenticeships, and College level Electro-Mechanical program courses at Blackhawk Technical College at its Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in Milton. He has been an instructor for Blackhawk Technical College since 2010.
Prior to working at Blackhawk, Phillips worked as an apprentice and passed the State of Wisconsin Electrical Journeyman’s exam in 2002 and Masters exam in 2006 working for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local 890.
Phillips recieved a Diploma of Completion from the National Institute of Instructor Training (NTI) from the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committees (NJATC) as well as Certification as a Master Instructor/Trainer and Certification as a 413 Instructor of Electricity and 462 Industrial instructor from the WTCS. He has also received numerous credits in adult education courses.
In the community, Phillips is involved with AWANA Christian Outreach with youth and Community Action in construction of affordable housing.
He was a recipient of the 1990 Dale Carnegie class member Self-Improvement Award and 2016 Apprenticeship Instructor of the Year award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.
When asked why he chose education as a profession, Phillips answered that since his time in the United States Marine Corp, through his working career, he had learned the value of “lifelong learning” and its importance in everyone’s life. He understands that it doesn’t matter what field of expertise you choose, continuing education and professional development can never end if you plan to stay relevant. Phillips want to be able to help the next generation of technicians to be the best they can possibly be both as trade experts and human beings.
Phillips enjoys educating students of industry. His goal is to guide them to continually seek knowledge through education; to be highly trained professionals for employers and their businesses, and build in themselves, a confidence through abilities that makes them valuable individuals.
