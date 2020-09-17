The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Alexander Cleaver and Julia Prouse as Rotary Students of the Week for F.J. Turner High School.
Alexander Cleaver is the son of Darrell and Deborah Cleaver and is a senior at Turner High School.
Alex has been a high honors student throughout his high school career.
Math is his favorite subject, in which he scored in the state and national assessments within the top 1% of the nation.
Alex has taken five AP Classes (U.S. History, Statistics, Calculus AB, Physics, and U.S. Government) and is taking AP Calculus BC and AP English for his senior year. Alex has been awarded the AP Scholar with Distinction Award and the Marine Corp League Good Citizenship Award. He is a Porter Scholar this year at Beloit College and will be taking two computer programming classes.
Alex has been involved in Boy Scouts for eleven years, during which he achieved the ranks of Arrow of Light and Eagle Scout.
Eagle Scout projects were building two wooden arenas for two different churches in the Beloit Area for the express purpose of playing a popular camp game known as Ga-Ga Ball.
Alex takes piano lessons and rock band lessons every week. His band has been together for about four years and they call themselves 5% Battery. The band won the school talent show. They have also performed on stage at KFAD, Voigt Music and The Rock Bar and Grill.
After high school, Alex plans on getting an engineering or computer programming degree. Alex has been visiting a few colleges in the UW system but hasn’t yet decided where he will attend.
Julia Prouse is the daughter of Robin Thorson and Giorgio Prouse and is a senior at Turner High School and has been on high honor roll each year.
Julia has had the opportunity to take nine AP courses, receiving an AP Scholar Award this year following her completion of the courses and exams. In addition to academics, Julia has been able to participate in extracurricular activities at Turner, such as band, NHS, and the Environmental Club.
Outside of school, Julia is currently competing on an equestrian eventing team in Lake Geneva, and is employed as a riding instructor. Although Julia is undecided where she would like to attend, she plans on continuing her education in college next year, and she is interested in majoring in sciences such as biochemistry.