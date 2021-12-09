Mekhi Ott and Nichole Swanson have been named Rotary Students of the Week from Turner High School.
Mekhi Ott, son of Anna and Patrick Ott, has been on the high honor roll all four years of high school. During his high school career Mekhi has been a part of the National Honors Society for his outstanding portrayal of each pillar: Leadership, Character, Scholarship, and Service.
Mekhi has taken nearly every Advanced Placement course crucial to his path as a Mechanical Engineer. These classes include AP Physics I, AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, and AP Chemistry. Other non-specific electives he has taken include AP English, AP Government & Politics, and AP U.S. History. Mekhi performed exceptional in all of them. As a matter of fact, he was the only student to receive five on his AP Calculus AB exam! These accomplishments would not have been possible if it were not for his math teacher, Mrs. Allbee.
Mekhi is involved in the Student Council, Overdrive, Musical Theater, Science Olympiad, and Club PAC. Mekhi is the lead role in F.J. Turner High School’s production of “Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical.” After school, he participates in cross country, wrestling, and track & field. Mekhi was awarded 2nd team all-conference and team MVP for his performance in cross country this fall.
Mekhi volunteers for canned food drives orchestrated through F.J. Turner High school and fundraisers at Applebee’s and Culver’s. Mekhi has been employed at Dunkin’ Donuts on Milwaukee Road for five months. After two months, he received a $2 raise because of his work ethic and determination. Before school, Mekhi regularly bikes to work at 4 a.m. and works until 7 a.m. Once his shift is over, he bikes to school and carries out all necessary required of him.
After high school, Mekhi plans on attending either UW Platteville or UW Madison. He plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering and minoring in Civil Engineering or construction.
Nichole Swanson
Nichole Swanson, daughter of William and Tina Swanson is a senior at Turner High School.
Nichole is hardworking and determined, her achievements in and outside of the classroom demonstrate this. She has been on the high honor roll all four years of high school, as her grades are one of her top priorities.
Nichole took AP Calculus AB and AP Chemistry and excelled in both. At school, she is involved in the Outdoor Pursuits Club, which is a club that she finds enjoyment in outdoor activities and comes together to embrace that.
Nichole also prioritizes other responsibilities, such as her part-time job. Nichole works at Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint and keeps very busy by working several days a week after a long day at school. Her passion for helping others shows through her volunteer work throughout the school.
Nichole plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and intends to major in Healthcare Administration.