The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Gabrielle Dever and Baylee Windsor as Rotary Students of the Week for F.J. Turner High School.
Gabrielle Dever is the daughter of Todd & Cecilia Dever.
Gabrielle is a senior at Turner High School and is involved in many extracurricular activities such as; cheerleading, student council, Turner Overdrive Acapella and Youth to Youth. Gabrielle has been active in tutoring and volunteering throughout her time at Turner. Gabrielle is incredibly caring, considerate and intelligent.
She has been a high honor roll student since 9th grade and has participated in AP courses.
Gabrielle is considering the University of Wisconsin Whitewater or the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee for College and is interested in Majoring in Education and minoring in music.
Baylee Windsor is the daughter of David and Sherry Hansen.
Baylee has been a high honor roll student all four years at Turner High School. She has been on national honors society for one year, and has taken AP Chemistry and AP Calculus.
While at Turner, Baylee has been involved in student council, youth to youth, and was this year’s drum major of her band. Athletically, Baylee has been a member of Turner girls cross country, golf, basketball, and track.
Outside of school, Baylee enjoys spending time with her family, and volunteering at the annual Fishing Has No Boundaries event in Hayward.
In the fall, she will be majoring in nursing at UW-Oshkosh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.