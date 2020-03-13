The Beloit Rotary Club has recognized Jameson Hosey and Claire Boggs as Rotary Students of the Week for Beloit Memorial High School.
Jameson Hosey is the son of James and Kristin Hosey.
Jameson has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent Scholars Award. He has received the Math Department Award, and Outstanding Club Awards in Student Senate and Key Club. Jameson is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Treasurer and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Jameson has been involved with Key Club as treasurer, Student Senate as president, Environmental Club, Link Crew, the BMHS band, jazz orchestra, and theatre. In band, he earned the Most Improved award.
Athletically Jameson is a member of the BMHS boys golf team.
Outside of BMHS, Jameson is a Sunday School teacher at his church, Hands of Faith volunteer and a Gaston Elementary classroom volunteer. He works as an office assistant for Century 21 and as a kitchen worker at the 615 Club.
Jameson’s plans are to attend one of the following: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Milwaukee School of Engineering, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or University of South Carolina-Columbia to major in actuarial science.
Claire Boggs is the daughter of Julia and Nathan Boggs.
Claire has been a high honor roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement and the Superintendent’s Scholar Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Claire has been involved with the BMHS jazz band, Student Senate as vice president, Key Club and Link Crew. Athletically, she has been a member of the BMHS girls tennis team.
Claire is employed at Bushel and Peck’s. Claire’s future plans include attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in biology, society and environment.
