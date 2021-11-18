Anna Olson and Alexadra Perez-Guzman have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week. She is the daughter Rebecca Ottow and Erik Ottow.
Anna Olson has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with a Department Award in Music for Choir. Anna has been named Beloit Memorial’s DAR Good Citizen Award recipient and the HHES Academy Star Student Award. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as Historian.
While at BMHS, Anna has been a member of the Beloiter Yearbook, Link Crew, BMHS Choir currently as secretary, BMHS Theatre and a Math 24 Proctor. Athletically she was a member of the Girls Softball team. In theatre she earned the WHSFA Theatre All State Award and the School District of Beloit Theatre All Star Award.
Outside of BMHS Anna is active at Our Saviors Lutheran where she sings with the choir for special occasions.
Anna’s future plans include majoring in Law. Her college choice is undecided at this time.
Alexandra Perez-Guzman has been selected as a Rotary Student of the Week. She is the daughter Rosa Guzman and Alejandro Perez.
Alexandra has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, along with a Department Award in Math. She is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and the Beloit College Help Yourself Pre-Collegiate Program.
While at BMHS, Alexandra has been involved with LULAC, Key Club, Link Crew, and Student Senate. Athletically she is a member of the BMHS Girls Soccer team.
Outside of BMHS Alexandra is in the CNA program at Blackhawk Technical College.
Alexandra plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Nursing.