BELOIT — Rotary Club of Beloit recently announced its 2020 college scholarship timetable. Eligible high school students have until June 15 to submit applications through the club’s web portal.
The club will select three $2,000 scholarship recipients who are high school seniors enrolling in a four year college, and two $1,000 recipients who are high school seniors enrolling in a certified technical or two-year program. Recipients must enroll by the spring semester of 2021.
Students from Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit Turner High School, Rock County Christian School and home-schooled students living in those districts are eligible to apply. Selection criteria include character, leadership ability and evidence of a sense of obligation to the community. An interview (by telephone or video) may be required as part of the selection process.
Students may apply online through the following website: https://media.rotarybeloit.org. The deadline for all application materials is June 15. All documents must be submitted online.
