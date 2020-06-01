JANESVILLE Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr., Janesville, has re-opened beginning May 26, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission rates do apply.
Rotary Botanical Gardens is working hard to re-arrange its calendar of events for the year. It is making every effort to postpone and not cancel events. The next few weeks will include the following:
• Buzzworthy Bees Garden Art Display is open to the public with the majority of the bees available for viewing at this time.
• Story & Stroll is cancelled for the month of June, but will hopefully resume in July.
• The StoryWalk Kick-Off event has been postponed.
• Community Appreciation Day - "A Buzz in the Gardens" will still be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 10 with donation based admission.
• Beginning in June, Stormy’s Grilled Cheese food truck will be at the Gardens from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursdays in the front parking lot. These dates are subject to change.
