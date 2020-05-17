ROCKFORD —Rocktown Adventures is holding a raffle to support Heroes on the Water. The drawing will be for a Pygmy Coho recessed kayak, a pair of Yakima JayLow kayak carriers, a Greenland paddle and spray skirt.
Tickets are $25 each and on sale from May 15-31. There are 100 tickets available. To select a winner, Rocktown Adventures will hold a drawing on Facebook Live on June 6.
For more information or to buy tickets, call 815-636-9066 or visit rocktownadventures.com/rocktown-adventures-kayak-drawing.
All of the proceeds of the drawing will benefit Heroes on the Water and its mission to offer alternative therapeutic programs for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.