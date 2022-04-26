American White Pelicans are seen in this photo. The Village of Rockton and the Nygren Wetland Preserve will celebrate the migration return of pelicans to the Stateline Area during the Second Annual Pelican Fest set for May 21.
ROCKTON—The Second Annual Rockton Pelican Fest will be held May 21, from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. in downtown Rockton.
The Pelican Fest is presented by the Village of Rockton, JR Finally Art Studio & Gallery, Natural Land Institute and Sinnissippi Audubon Society.
The festival is a free, family oriented event that gives people of all ages the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the return of the American White Pelicans to the Rock River and nearby Nygren Wetland Preserve during their migration period.
Downtown Rockton
Families and individuals will be able to spend time together exploring historic downtown Rockton, local shops, restaurants, outdoor vendor booths, participating in activities, attending lectures about birds and other wildlife. Local shops and restaurants will have pelican themed specials, the booths will host kids activities and some might even have a live bird to see. Rockton Village Hall will host presentations at 11 a.m. by “Hoo” Haven with their pelican, Rocky Road, and at 1 p.m. Jennifer Kuroda, President of the Sinnissippi Audubon Society, will talk about Peregrine Falcons. Talcott Free Library will host kids activities, displays and other information related to pelicans and wildlife.
Nygren Wetland Preserve
Stateline Mass Transit District will be providing free shuttle bus service from downtown Rockton to the Nygren Wetland Preserve Wildlife Overlook at 3714 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, throughout the festival. A knowledgeable volunteer will be there to greet visitors and to talk about birds and other wildlife. Free guided walking tours of Nygren Wetland will start at the Wildlife Overlook at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An Early Bird Walk is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Wildlife Overlook presented by the Sinnissippi Audubon Society.
Rockton Pelican Fest is sponsored by Winnebago County Pheasants Forever and Sinnissippi Audubon Society.