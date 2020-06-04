ROCKFORD — Rockford Park District offers golf lessons and programs for all ages this summer, where participants can learn and/or improve their game from professional staff in a friendly, fun environment. Upcoming offerings include:

• À La Carte Golf Clinic - for adults ages 18 and up, at Elliot Golf Course June 8, June 15, and June 22, 2020. Each 90-minute session focuses on a specific skill: putting/short game, full swing irons, or full swing woods.

• PGA/LPGA Junior Golf Clinics for ages 3-17 (grouped by four age ranges) - sessions are June 9-23 or June 13-27. The one-hour clinics feature golf fundamentals, preparation to play on the course and at events, as well as time on the driving range and putting green.

• PGA Junior Golf League for ages 13 and younger - players will participate in 6-8 matches and 4-6 practices during the season, starting in June and ending in August, 2020 at Elliot Golf Course. Register by June 12, 2020 at www.pgajrleague.com/program-search, and search “Rockford Park District.”

Participants will be asked to wear a facial covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For the two clinic programs, visit www.golfrockford.org for complete descriptions, schedules, fees, and registration deadlines and information.