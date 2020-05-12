ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District’s camp staff invite youth ages 5-12 and their families to join live Zoom virtual camp sessions with counselors from the Park District’s Nature Quest summer camp. "All in 4 Camp" sessions will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays beginning May 15 through June 5. The cost is $20 per household per date.
Each session will feature a unique theme; households can sign up for one session or all four.
"With area youth unable to take part in after school activities or sports we hope these Friday afternoon virtual camps fill that void and offer an interactive way to have some fun, stay safe, and provide a much-needed break for kids and parents," said Laurie Anderson, superintendent of operations. "Our well-trained team of recreation experts will be leading fun activities that require little to no supplies from home and most importantly, an opportunity to connect with friends their age.”
To participate, families will need a phone, tablet, or other internet capable device. Registration is available now for “All in 4 Camp” along with a variety of other virtual recreation programs at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/virtual. For registration questions or to inquire about fee assistance call 815-987-8800.
