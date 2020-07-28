ROCKFORD —Rockford Park District Police invite youth ages 8-16 to participate in its new free three-day Youth Police Academy program to be held Aug. 10-12. Ages 8-10 will meet from 9 a.m. - noon, and ages 11-16 will meet from noon - 4 p.m.
Youth will be introduced to law enforcement through hands-on activities including teambuilding, video scenarios, squad car tours, and discussions, and each participant will receive a t-shirt. The program will enhance participants’ understanding of the police officer’s role and how this role will help them be a positive member of the community.
The Rockford Park District helps decrease juvenile crime by keeping youth actively engaged through lessons, camps, and programs. This program is one of the many free activities offered by the Rockford Park District.
Pre-registration is required, and can be done at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org, at Customer Service locations: UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford, Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park, or Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Loves Park. For more information about the program, contact Officer Lisa Hodges at LisaHodges@rockfordparkdistrict.org or at 815-289-0047.
