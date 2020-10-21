ROCKFORD—The Rockford Park District is offering safe, at-home fun with Stay ‘n Play Activity Boxes. Each month’s themed box, for ages 5 - 12, features a variety of park district facilities and programs, and includes three interactive activities, a bonus activity, step-by-step instructions and supplies.
For box fees and to order, visit https://rockfordparkdistrict.org/activity-boxes. Delivery option available for Rockford in-district residents only. If more information is needed, call 815-987-8800.