ROCKFORD —The Rockford Park District will host the WNBA Her Time to Play free four-session basketball program from 5:30-7 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 14, 21, 28, and Oct. 5, at UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S. Madison St., Rockford.
Players will participate in high-level skills and drills, intra-team play, and will each receive a t-shirt, headband, wristband and a participant workbook. Players must commit to attending all four sessions. The program will follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Instruction will be led by former Chicago Sky player Linnae Harper. Her Time to Play is a national initiative that pairs on-court training with off-court life skills lessons to build girls’ confidence, prepare them for the challenges of adolescence, and teach values like teamwork. For more information about the program, contact Lamont Jones at lamontjones@rockfordparkdistrict.org or 815-962-7469.
Registration will close Sept. 10, if capacity has not been reached sooner. Register at https://leagues.rockfordparkdistrict.org/hoops, or call/text 815-987-8800.