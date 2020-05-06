ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District was officially notified of being awarded $275,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant to reinvest in Keye-Mallquist Park, 1702 11th Street, Rockford.
The Park District will utilize $275,000 out of its capital funds to fulfill the required grant match. In addition, The Blazer Foundation, a local foundation committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, has committed up to $100,000 for universal surfacing for the play area.
The Rockford Park District Foundation will work closely with the neighborhoods and businesses around Keye-Mallquist Park to raise additional dollars and local support.
