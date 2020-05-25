ROCKFORD The Rockford Park District is “playing it safe” this summer due to the ongoing restrictions in place from the State of Illinois and local health officials to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.
Due to these limitations, Alpine Pool, Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will be closed for the season and the District’s free summer concert series “Sounds of Summer” has also been cancelled for the season.
Since the start of this health emergency, the Rockford Park District has followed and supported guidelines and requirements established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), State of Illinois, and Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) and will continue to do so in order to help eliminate this virus from the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.