ROCKFORD— Rockford Park District’s Seth B. Atwood Park staff invites bike trail enthusiasts ages 10 and older to learn basic skills for maximum enjoyment on Atwood's silent sports multi-use trail system. The one-session introductory class is scheduled from 9 a.m.- noon on Sept. 12.
Topics covered will include how to properly set up a mountain bike, what clothes to wear, where to ride and how all these variables work together. The session fee is $40 per person. Participants will meet at the parking lot/trailhead on the south side of Atwood Park (use entrance at 7074 Rydberg Road, Rockford, IL). Those attending should bring their own bike and helmet; gloves are recommended, but not required.
Register for the session by Sept. 5 at www.atwoodpark.org/programs. For more information, call 815-966-8747.