ROCKFORD—Residents in one Rockford neighborhood not only have a remodeled playground to enjoy but also a new park. Walker Park, 1520 Post Ave., Rockford, is the former site of Walker Elementary School, which has since been demolished and turned into green space. The site was then transferred from the Rockford Public Schools to the Rockford Park District. Making sure residents have a nearby neighborhood park to enjoy is a priority for the Rockford Park District based on citizen feedback received in 2018 regarding District priorities and funding.
Illinois Senator Dave Syverson secured $25,000 in state funding, and along with a private donation, Walker Park playground was recently remodeled. Volunteers from Kids Around the World World spent two days replacing various pieces of playground equipment and spreading mulch. Volunteers from YouthBuild also helped, along with residents from the Churchill’s Grove Neighborhood Association.
“We are so grateful to Senator Syverson, Diane and Lloyd Koch, Kids Around the World, and all the volunteers for the hard work needed to give the playground a makeover. Providing green space and a playground within the area will help increase property values by up to 20% and provide a safe place for youth and families to enjoy life and improve their health and wellness,” said Superintendent of Operations Dan Jacobson.
