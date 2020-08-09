ROCKFORD — The 2020 Rockford Midtown Market began last Saturday with the Cars & Coffee event, drawing over 250 people. It is being held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.every Saturday through Oct. 31 in the RPS205 administration building parking lots across from Katie’s Cup, 502 7th St., Rockford.
The market is being held according to County Health Department guidelines. The Rockford Midtown Market is a member of the Illinois Farmers Market Association and is operating by those guidelines as well. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If there are any question or if you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Brian Ohme at rockfordmidtownmarket@gmail.com or visit www.rockfordmidtownmarket.com.