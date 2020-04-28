ROCKFORD — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced recently that he will extend but modify the Executive Order allowing golf to be played as of May 1. The change comes with strict safety guidelines for golf course operators and players to ensure safety and social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, Aldeen Golf Club, Sinnissippi Golf Course, and Elliot Golf Course will open on May 1, Sandy Hollow Golf Course will open on May 6 and Ingersoll Golf Course will open on May 11. Golf courses will be open during this time from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., with special COVID-19 rates in effect through the end of May.
Tee times must be booked online and paid for prior to coming to the golf course as no cash will be accepted and no receipts will be printed. Walkups will not be allowed. Tee times can only be made seven days in advance.
For more information and to book a tee time, visit www.golfrockford.org.
