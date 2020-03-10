ROCKFORD —The Rockford Dance Company will present two performances of the classic storybook ballet, "Cinderella," at the Hononegah Performing Arts Center, 307 Salem St., Rockton. Performance times are 7 p.m. on April 3 and 2 p.m. on April 4.
Cinderella is a ballet composed by Sergei Prokofiev to choreography by Rostislav Zakharov. It is one of Prokofiev’s most popular and melodious compositions, and has inspired many choreographers since its inception.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.rockfordancecompany.com or by calling the Rockford Dance Company at 815-963-3341. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door as well.
